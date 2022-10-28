Keller Williams Legacy Group celebrated its arrival in London with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 13.
The realty firm partnered with the former office of realtor Sherry Watkins at 108 Carter Drive back in March.
Owner Dana Gentry noted that the merger allows KW to offer more resources to the agents and realtors in the London area.
“Keller Williams has been around since 1983,” Gentry said. “Based in Austin, Texas, we’re the number one real estate company in the world based on agent count and volume of units sold.”
Keller Williams operates a total of 28 offices in the Ohio Valley region, including Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. The London office is affiliated with a headquarters in Richmond that also includes offices in Mt. Sterling and Nicholasville.
