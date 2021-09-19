LEXINGTON — Sign-ups are open for several Kentucky 4-H virtual clubs and project groups as the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service strives to bring convenient, safe programming to the state’s youth.
The expanded virtual offerings are a result of the success of Kentucky 4-H’s virtual programs during 2020-2021. All clubs will meet monthly on Zoom and give young people a chance to explore new opportunities while connecting with other youth from across the state.
“We are excited to offer new virtual clubs and projects to 4-H’ers,” said Jennifer Tackett, 4-H youth development specialist in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. “Virtual clubs have allowed 4-H to engage new audiences while keeping everyone safe during the ongoing pandemic.”
4-H’ers can register to participate in the following clubs and project groups: Horse Science 101, Bake-A-Long, Middle School Leadership, ukulele, art, PosSTEMbilities (science, technology, engineering and mathematics project group) and Udderly Amazing Adventures (dairy-related project group).
Interested youth can register for any of the clubs online at https://bit.ly/3zS5H8N. The registration deadline is at 12 p.m. ET Oct. 1.
Youth may register for as many clubs or projects as they choose, but should take note that some meeting times will overlap. Priority registration is given to young people who reside in Kentucky but may be extended to youth residing outside of the state.
After registration closes, club or project sponsors will reach out to enrolled participants with more information.
4-H’ers who complete all project work and earn six hours of education will receive recognition at the end of the 2022 4-H program year.
Youth may also participate in local, in-person 4-H opportunities. Local extension offices have more information about all 4-H programs.
