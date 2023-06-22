The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) regularly recognizes state legislators who have exhibited exemplary service to the hospitals of Kentucky and the patients they serve. During KHA’s 94th Annual Convention in Lexington last month, KHA honored Kentucky Representative Josh Bray as a KHA Legislative Champion for 2023.
Representative Bray received the award for his leadership moving Senate Bill 199 through the Kentucky House of Representatives. This bill protects health care providers by providing immunity when they are required, by search warrant or court order, to draw blood from a person suspected of DUI against the suspect’s wishes.
Kentucky hospitals appreciate Representative Bray for his diligent work in leading this bill through the State House and for his efforts to protect health care professionals.
