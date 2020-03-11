TRI-COUNTY—Schools in the Tri-County along with schools across the state are being asked to take steps to prepare for closure on short-notice if the need arises.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear held a conference call with superintendents urging districts to be prepared to close schools on short notice—as little as 72 hours.
According to Knox County Public Schools Director of Communications Frank Shelton, the call consisted of the governor repeating his message of discouraging travel abroad, social distancing, and working with local health officials.
On the phone call was Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown.
Shelton said Brown was able to answer questions regarding school districts that were not already part of non-traditional instruction (NTI).
“It is expected that the Kentucky Board will approve a waiver for those districts to enter the program,” said Shelton. “KDE has not asked for a plan from districts. The only thing that was asked of districts was to be prepared to close on short notice.”
Corbin Independent School Superintendent Dave Cox told the Times-Tribune that a 10 a.m. informational webinar is scheduled for Thursday with the Whitley County Health Department.
“I’m going to be doing that in preparation for this,” said Cox.
Corbin is already a non-traditional instruction school and operates in that capacity on snow days and for other various closings.
Cox said attendance is running a little low now due mainly to the flu and is being monitored daily.
“We are going to keep up with the cleaning protocols that we have in place and monitor attendance,” said Cox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.