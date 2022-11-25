On November 9, Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) recognized 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021, including one major, two captains, three lieutenants, and 25 sergeants with a mission of creating a better Kentucky through public safety efforts and service to all Kentuckians.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. encouraged the recently promoted leaders to continue leading by example, putting integrity and honesty first and making Kentucky’s safety the utmost priority.
“As I look out at you today, I see leaders who will continually instill the highest levels of professionalism into those they lead,” said Commissioner Burnett. “I see leaders that will ensure those they lead provide public safety for all citizens of the commonwealth. I am proud of the work you have put into this promotional process and look forward to seeing how you will impact this agency.”
Post 11 area promotions include:
• Detective James E. Moore was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Critical Response team out of Frankfort.
• Trooper Harrison J. Wells was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 7 Richmond.
• Sergeant Dallas R. Greer was promoted to Lieutenant and is assigned to the Special Operations Branch.
• Officer Michael R. Hamblin was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to CVE Central Region.
Post 11 Commander, Captain Ryan Catron said, “I am extremely proud of these four Troopers.”
KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce in order to better provide public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.
