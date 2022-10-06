The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, has a new commander in Captain James Ryan Catron.
Capt. Catron is a 20-year veteran and began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. Captain Catron is a native of Knott County, where he currently resides with his wife Kayla.
In 2009, he was promoted Sergeant and served at Post 10, Harlan. In 2012, he was promoted to Lieutenant and was assigned to Post 13, Hazard. In 2017, Capt. Catron was promoted to Captain and returned back to Post 10, Harlan, as the Commander. In 2022 he was assigned to Inspections and Evaluations Branch until he was assigned to his new home at Post 11 London.
Capt. Catron is excited to join the London Post community and looks forward to this new challenge at Post 11, London.
