A cold winter night offered some warmth with a concert by London native Brooks Kidd on Saturday.
Kidd made his local “claim to fame” when he auditioned for the popular TV talent show, American Idol in 2021. His performance earned him a “Golden Ticket” for preliminary auditions in Hollywood.
Now performing solo and with his band McKane, Kidd continues with his music career.
On Saturday evening, Kidd and McKane gave a 90-minute show filled with various genres of music, with Kidd performing some of his original songs.
Kidd’s stage show also involved the audience in assisting him with the lyrics of the more popular songs. He also had the audience vote among three songs for a finale. One of his most popular cover songs and a favorite among classic rock fans, House of the Rising Sun, came out the winner.
This was the first concert at the Laurel County Public Library for 2023, but it is among a wealth of activities planned for the coming year. A quilt show, Elvis Tribute concert and book sale are among activities in March. To learn more about the Laurel County Public Library and their activities, visit their website or Facebook page.
