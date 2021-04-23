*The City of London announced in a Facebook post Thursday that the event was canceled due to predicted wet, chilly weather.
ORIGINAL STORY
Kite Day will once again take to the skies at the London-Laurel County Wellness Park.
The event will be held Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wellness Park, which is located on College Park Drive next to the Laurel County Public Library on the Ky. 192 Bypass. It has plenty of space and a great field in which to fly kites.
Participants can bring their own kite, or use one of the free kite kits available for children in attendance. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and come and watch the action.
The Wellness Park opened in 2014 in London and features three basketball courts, walking track, skateboard and bike park, volleyball courts, playground, splash pad and hiking/mountain bike trails.
The Kite Day and the Wellness Park are both funded by the City of London Tourism.
