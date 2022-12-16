The London Post 11 of Kentucky State Police continued their season of goodwill by hosting underprivileged children to an afternoon of fun at Air Raid Trampoline Park.
Over two dozen children — some for their first-ever visit — spread out among the various attractions that included an obstacle course, diving bin, “tight rope” walk, basketball courts and jumping bins on Tuesday afternoon.
Many of the children participating have attended Trooper Island, Shop with a Trooper, and other events. Two brothers said the Kentucky State Police troopers “are like family” and that they have made a positive influence on their lives.
Mike Taylor is a co-owner of Air Raid and is a retired Kentucky State Police himself. Seeing children enjoy themselves is a primary goal for his business, although safety is stressed highly among the staff who assist visitors to the facility.
Trooper Scottie Pennington, Public Relations Officer for the London Post 11, said the event at Air Raid was to allow the children to have an experience they might not otherwise be able to know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.