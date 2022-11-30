Christmas is the time of giving and those wishing to help the less fortunate have their opportunity this Friday.
The Kentucky State Police Post 11 will sponsor their annual “Cram the Cruiser” this Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both London Kroger stores.
Cram the Cruiser allows citizens to donate food items to ensure that residents across the Commonwealth will have a good Christmas meal this year.
“The Kentucky State Police and their partners are very excited about this upcoming holiday season,” said Trooper Scottie Pennington, Public Affairs Officer for the London Post 11. “We get the opportunity to do just a little part of feeding people in our community. We would like the citizens in Post 11 are to help cram our cruisers during the holiday season.”
Monetary donations are also welcomed, and will be used to purchase food for the Cram the Cruiser program.
“All foods will be given to needy families in Post 11 area,” Trp. Pennington added.
Donations are also being accepted at the London Post 11 office.
