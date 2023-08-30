While many people are planning family cookouts and get-togethers for the Labor Day weekend, London and Laurel County have several events planned as well.
Friday kicks off the holiday weekend with IGOT Communities hosting a cookout, car show and Bingo at Farmers Market beginning at 6 p.m. Those 55 years and older can register for Bingo, either in person or online, with that event beginning at 7 p.m. Those attending can purchase tickets to win gift baskets. Fall mums will be available for purchase, as will cheeseburgers and chocolate chip cookies. Admission is free and targets the older population. IGOT stands for Independently Growing Old Together.
Labor Day typically marks the East 80 Yard Sale, which begins on Thursday, Aug. 31. Fields, yards, stores and parking lots are transformed into a bargain hunter’s dream each year for the 22-mile stretch along KY 80 from London to Manchester. This includes yard sales on side roads off East KY 80 as well — signs for those are typically posted along the route for motorists.
From rare to recent, the items offered at this massive yard sale range from clothing, furniture, collectibles, toys, signs, food booths with entrees and desserts, vintage items, tools and equipment, household goods, sporting goods, appliances to about anything else imaginable.
Traffic is usually heavy for this event, so motorists should use caution if traveling along the area. The yard sale typically begins around 8 or 9 a.m. and continues until 4 to 5 p.m. through Monday.
If yard sales don’t fit your personal taste, Wildcat Harley Davidson has some tastes and treats with their Wildcat Wild Weekend set for Saturday and Sunday.
Food will be available during this event, with Rachel Crowe Bluegrass Band performing on Saturday between noon and 4 p.m. On Sunday, My Finest Hour — a local Laurel County band — takes the stage from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but concessions will be available for purchase.
Guests at Wildcat Off-Road Adventure Park will also have a special treat for the Labor Day weekend. Although not open for the public, visitors can take part of the annual Labor Day Concert.
If a family gathering isn’t scheduled until Monday, take advantage of the weekend activities and shop, play Bingo, or just enjoy the beauty of the community.
