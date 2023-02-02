Jackson Energy members living in Laurel County District #9 have a new representative serving them on the board. William Larkey was recently selected by the Jackson Energy Board of Directors to fill the remainder of the term of former director Keith Binder.
Born and raised in Laurel County, Larkey is a graduate of Laurel County High School. Majoring in business administration and management, Larkey graduated from Sue Bennett College in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Upon graduation, he pursued a career in the business-related industry and remained in Laurel County. Larkey and his wife, Heather, have four children, Landon, Adison, Brennon, and Jaxton.
Larkey has served on the boards of Kentucky Home Builders Association as well as the Southeast Kentucky Home Builders Association. In giving back to his community, Larkey has coached baseball for the last 17 years at North Laurel Little League and has served as PTO president at East Bernstadt School. Being a coach, mentor, and advocate to our youth plays an important role in his life.
Larkey and his family are active members of Faith Assembly of God Church. He is the Director of Log Procurement for Cumberland Cooperage/Robinson Stave in East Bernstadt.
“As a lifelong resident of Laurel County, it is an honor to be in this position where I will strive to make a positive impact for the cooperative and the southeast Kentucky region,” Larkey said, “I want the best for my family and my community, and given this opportunity, I will work diligently in serving the members of Laurel County.”
Jackson Energy is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving over 52,000 homes and businesses in 15 counties.
