The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $1,701,171 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting on March 17.
Laurel County was awarded $15,300 for its Shared-Use Equipment Program.
{span}The Shared-Use Equipment Program assists broad-based community organizations with the purchase of farm equipment. The equipment purchased is made available for producer use in a specific county on a leased basis.{/span}
“The changing landscape of agriculture is dependent upon communities being able to diversify their agricultural outputs,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and board chair Dr. Ryan Quarles. “The grants awarded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board goes a long way in helping make that a realization for the state’s farming future.”
