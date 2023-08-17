The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board recently approved $2,956,072 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
“The grants awarded today by the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board will help Kentucky continue to diversify its agricultural outputs,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and board chair Dr. Ryan Quarles. “The board’s diversification focus is important in encouraging a variety of pursuits for our agricultural community.”
Among the projects approved was $126,000 for Laurel County’s Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP).
CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.
Application periods and deadlines for CAIP will be advertised locally.
