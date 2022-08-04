Some county roads will be getting a new look soon — having been approved for funding by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Magistrates and officials with the Laurel County Fiscal Court heard from a representative with the Transportation Cabinet during last week’s meeting about some approved resurfacing projects.
The roads to be affected with the RS (Rural Secondary) funds range from sections of KY 638 to KY 830. Those were:
1. KY 638 (McWhorter Road) from the intersection with KY 578 (Terrell’s Creek Road) to May Cemetery Road for asphalt resurfacing. That is a total of 2.336 miles at a cost of $327,367.
2. KY 2069 (Middleground Way) from its intersection with KY 1006 to the intersection with U.S. 25, for a distance of 1.120 miles. The cost for that resurfacing is set at $136,488.
3. KY 1376 in East Bernstadt from the intersection of KY 490 to the intersection of KY 1394. That project is estimated at $298,302 for the 2.852 miles of resurfacing.
4. KY 830 from the Knox/Laurel County line to the bridge over Little Robinson Creek is the final section listed in the newest projects. That 0.765 mile stretch of repaving will cost $114,305.
Magistrates also approved an expenditure increase from revenues, as well as other financial statements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.