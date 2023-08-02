Dedication and contributions to their community comprise the core values of those chosen as honorees of the annual Laurel County Homecoming.
Nominations are accepted by the public and voted on by the Homecoming board members. There are eight categories for the nominations, although the Rising Star Award is presented to a graduating high school senior.
This year’s Honorees are:
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Baxter Bledsoe
After moving to London in 1970 and practicing law for 25 years, Baxter Bledsoe retired from the attorney field to pursue his true passion — business.
“I have and still thoroughly enjoy real estate — buying, selling, developing,” Bledsoe said. “It has been fun to have observed and been a part of the development of London and Laurel County over the last 5-plus decades. I also enjoyed being involved in any operating business I thought would be fun and hopefully profitable.”
Building two marinas on Lake Cumberland and two in Florida are his favorite projects and he credits the London community for his success.
“To settle in London was an excellent choice,” he added. “It’s a great community. Just the right size. It has realized good growth and is healthy and vibrant, and is, after these many years, ‘My Home Town.’”
Although he retired as a local attorney, Bledsoe takes few days off from his passions.
“I work every day except when I take a break to be in the woods or on the water,” he said. “I have always had a passion for outdoor activities. It’s been a good trip.”
His son Trey described his father as “all things hunting and fishing.”
“He truly enjoys what he does and just enjoys life in general. He’s an excellent father and he takes a tremendous amount of pride in being from London,” he said.
Bledsoe has been a main player in the developments of several businesses, including London Shopping Center, the business complex on 9th and Main, a business office and apartments on 7th Street in downtown London, among many others. He has been involved in the development off Exit 29 with other business partners.
MAN OF THE YEAR: Wilson Rawlings
Wilson Rawlings is a staple in the community, having served as chief of the London Fire Department and boasting of 50 years of service.
He is also well known as the operator of Rawlings and House-Rawlings Funeral Home, following in the footsteps of his father, Gus Rawlings.
Compassion for others is in Rawlings’ blood. His grandfather was one of the first medical doctors in the Laurel area. His mother was a long-time educator with the London Independent and Laurel County school systems.
After graduating from London High School, Rawlings attended Sue Bennett College. He then attended Kentucky College of Mortuary Science in Louisville and received his license as a funeral director. He was in the first class of Emergency Medical Technicians held at the University of Kentucky and received his license as an EMT in 1969.
The family business continued to the second generation when Rawlings joined his father in the funeral home business.
“He would run across the road from the funeral home, which was located on West 5th Street, to Sue Bennett for classes, then back to the funeral home,” said his wife June.
In 1979, House Funeral Home and Rawlings Funeral Home combined to form House-Rawlings Funeral Home on Fourth Street. Rawlings partially retired from House-Rawlings in 2005. However, he has never retired from the London Fire Department and is still as active as his health allows.
Rawlings’ accomplishments include being a member of the fire department since 1955, and serving as past Chief. He is a member by invitation to the National Selected Morticians and Order of the Golden Rule.
He was an organizer of the London-Laurel Rescue Squad until his retirement in 2010. He served as Lt. Colonel of the Civil Air Patrol, former board member of the London-Laurel County Communications Center (9-1-1), and past board member of the London-Laurel County United Aid and the American Red Cross.
Now at 83 years, Rawlings remains as active, still advocating for firefighters and first responders.
Rawlings has two sisters, Linda Horn of Radcliff, KY, and Charlotte Sizemore of London.
WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Nita Johnson
Writing for her hometown newspaper is a dream come true for veteran Sentinel Echo reporter, Nita Johnson.
“I grew up reading the Sentinel Echo; my mom always managed to squeeze out enough money for get the paper,” she said. “I consider it a privilege to be a reporter for my hometown newspaper and highlighting my community.”
Johnson graduated from Laurel County High School and Cumberland College, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Education and a minor in English. She moved to Chattanooga in 1980 but came back to her hometown after 14 years with her children LeeAnn (now Dearner) and Rickey Gilley, launching her reporting career in 1995. After a career change in 2002, she completed her coursework for an associate degree in Early Childhood Education in 2006. In 2010, she returned to her passion — writing and highlighting her community — at the Sentinel Echo.
Johnson has been involved in several community organizations, serving with the March of Dimes board for six years, as a Girl Scout troop leader for four years, the Laurel County Homecoming committee for six years and volunteering with several local organizations.
“I think we should be involved in our community. That’s the only way to make it better,” she said. “People working together for a goal to improve the lives of the residents is what makes a great place to live.”
The growth of the community where she was raised is a success story for Johnson.
“I’ve seen so much progress over the years, especially over the last two decades,” she said. “I’m proud to be from London.
“I am honored and humbled by this recognition — it was certainly not expected,” she added. “There are so many amazing people in this community who deserve to be recognized for the many things they do, so this award is especially meaningful for me.”
Johnson has four grandchildren — Hannah, Autumn, Brady and Waylon — and is expecting her first great-grandchild in September.
HUMANITARIAN AWARD: London Police Officer Logan Medlock (posthumously)
London Police Officer Logan Medlock was tragically killed by an intoxicated driver on October 30, 2022 — the ending of a brief but impactful life.
At just 26 years old, he was known as a “legacy officer,” following in the career path of his father, London Police Major Randy Medlock. His diligence in his job earned him the Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award and the Governor’s Occupant Protection Award for 2022 — marking the first time that one officer received both awards the same year.
“Logan treated everyone like family. Every person he interacted with, he viewed as ‘what if this was my loved one?’ He treated every person like they were somebody, with respect,” said his wife, Courtney. “He never met a stranger; I often told him he could talk to a tree. Logan had a very big heart, and was very compassionate. Often times he would come home and be worried about an individual who he had a call on earlier in the night, and prayed that they were okay. You couldn’t ask for a better officer, and a better man to represent London in a uniform. I wish Logan was here to see the recognition he deserved.
“Being Logan’s wife was one of the greatest honors of my life. Logan and I always made time for each other, and for our son Brantley. I’m so thankful for the wonderful memories we made as a family, and the love we shared that I will be able to tell Brantley about as he gets older,” she continued. “Logan was quite the comedian at home, and loved to do impressions to get us laughing. He was always wresting Brantley and playing with Nerf guns. Something was always getting broke in our house, but the laughs they shared together was worth it. I treasure those times we shared when I didn’t realize those little moments, would be my biggest treasures.”
RISING STAR: Maggie Moore
Maggie Moore is an incoming freshman at the University of the Cumberlands and will be majoring in Elementary Education. Her senior year at North Laurel High School was spent as the FCCLA 13th Region Vice President of Public Relations, which spurred her involvement with the Safe Haven Baby Box program.
Moore appeared before the London City Council on several occasions to ask for their support in establishing the baby drop-off box in the area.
“I was adopted to a good family but I think about the babies that are unwanted and don’t have a good home,” she told council members earlier this year.
After several appearances, the council approved installing a baby box at the London Fire Department where a mother could safely place a child without penalties of abandonment or neglect.
Moore is passionate about the project, re-iterating that although Safe Haven boxes are located in larger cities, the need for one in the Laurel area is imperative. Once her suggestion was approved, Moore couldn’t contain her emotion, as tears rolled down her cheeks.
Thankful for her community, Moore is one young person who truly cares for others and is thankful to live in a community that cares about others as well.
OUT OF TOWNER AWARD: Silas House
Recently named Kentucky Poet Laureate by Governor Andy Beshear, Lily native Silas House makes his claim to fame by writing about the Appalachian people. His first book, “Clay’s Quilt,” received great success on its publication in 2001 and his career as an Appalachian writer has skyrocketed with several more successful publications. “Clay’s Quilt” was listed on the New York Times Best Seller list. Currently he has penned seven books, all of which deal with the culture and plight of rural eastern Kentucky. Other books include: “A Parchment of Leaves” (2002), “The Coal Tattoo” (2004), “Eli the Good” (2009), “Same Sun Here” (2012), “Southernmost” (2018) and “Lark Ascending” (2022). His books have won numerous awards from various agencies and organizations.
Now a professor at Berea College, House shares his culture and writing skills by teaching Appalachian Literature and writing workshops. He is the NEH Chair in Appalachian Studies at Berea College and served a one-year term as Interim Director of the Loyal Jones Appalachian Center.
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Bush Fire Services Inc.
After serving on the Bush Fire Department for years, the Williams brothers — Phil, David and Joe — expanded their realm of emergency response to establish followup services.
Bush Fire Services, Inc. started when David, Joe and Phil Williams were on a forest fire call in Red Bird, Kentucky while volunteering with the Bush Fire Department in the late 1980s. The US Forest Service requested shower stations be set up for firefighters to use after their shifts. One of the USFS employees told them that in the western U.S., these are frequently used in fire camps and are made in containers such as semi-trailers. Shortly after, the three brothers set out to create the first mobile shower unit in the eastern part of the U.S. Their first official job was Hurricane Andrew in Florida.
Since 1991, Bush Fire Services, Inc. has provided disaster support to nearly every hurricane site in North America and the Virgin Islands. Their disaster support services were also utilized for clean-up at the Oklahoma City bombing, Columbia Shuttle Recovery and at the World Trade Center (9/11) in New York City.
With their first mobile shower trailer and two buses, they were called to Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina once again working for the USFS hauling firefighters to and from drop off points to the fire camp where the shower trailer was waiting for them after their shift. This would be the job that started to shape Bush Fire Services as a company.
Today Bush Fire Services, Inc. has mobile shower units, restroom trailers, laundry trailers, buses, vans, and many other pieces of quick response disaster equipment. This equipment is taken all over the U.S. but is used locally as well, such as at a local wedding and downtown events. Their equipment is still being used over a year later in eastern Kentucky since the flooding in 2022.
Bush Fire Services, Inc. has been a local business for 30-plus years and continues to provide quick response relief to communities around the country.
NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION: OPAC (Older Persons Activity Center)
Established in 1976, the Older Persons Activity Center, more commonly known as OPAC, serves the 60-plus population with a variety of services.
Donna Stanifer has been the executive director since 2005 and continues to find ways to serve the elderly with their needs.
“We have the Center on Fourth Street where people can come in and socialize, have lunch and play games,” Stanifer said. “We also have an exercise room and we go on field trips to different places.”
When Stanifer took the director’s position, she and her husband Randy began refreshing the facility to make it more user-friendly and to continue the mission to assist the elderly with their needs.
Their services extend far beyond the realm of the building itself, however.
“OPAC started out as a place to provide activities and meals for seniors and to help them remain as independent as possible,” she said. “Now we provide meals to those who are not able to come to the center.”
That includes providing a nutritious lunch to shut-ins and providing transportation for those needing to go to the grocery store or doctor’s office.
“A lot of the seniors don’t have transportation or don’t have family to take them where they need to go,” she said. “We are not income-based. Anyone age 60 or over can receive services for free.”
