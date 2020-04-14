A second Laurel County resident who had tested positive for the coronavirus has died.
Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, confirmed that the person was a 61-year-old male who passed away after midnight Tuesday morning. Hensley had no further information, but did say that the person was one that had previously been diagnosed with the virus.
"This is one of the 11 cases we've already listed," he said.
A 61-year-old male was the second case reported in Laurel County on March 30 and had remained hospitalized.
The Health Department released the following statement after learning of the death around 9:30 Tuesday morning.
"Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department has confirmed a 2nd Laurel County resident has died as a result of the Coronavirus. We are saddened to report this and ask that you keep the family of this individual in your thoughts and prayers.
"It is very important that EVERYONE follow the prevention strategies: stay home if you don’t need to be out, keep a 6-foot distance or more if you do have to go out, wash your hands more often than you usually would, cover your cough. CALL your doctor if you are sick and seek medical care if you have an emergency."
