Laurel County Sheriff John Root received the “Making It Safe” Award from Operation UNITE on Thursday, August 3, at Eastern Kentucky University’s campus in Manchester. The award was presented by UNITE officials to Sheriff Root in appreciation for his efforts combating the drug epidemic in Laurel County and representing all southeastern Kentucky. Sheriff Root stated that it was an honor for him to receive this prestigious award. LEFT: On hand to present the awards were, from left, Operation UNITE President and CEO Nancy Hale, Everett Johnson of the UNITE Coalition, Laurel County Sheriff John Root and UNITE Deputy Director Tom Vicini.
PHOTO COURTESY LCSO
