A Laurel County deputy sheriff was honored last week by the national organization dedicated to putting the brakes on impaired driving.
The Kentucky Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held their annual awards ceremony last Thursday in Frankfort, where Dep. Tommy Houston was presented with the 2022 MADD Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards for the most arrests of impaired drivers for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
The MADD nonprofit organization supports law enforcement in their mission to end impaired driving nationwide, as its causes many injury and fatal traffic crashes every year.
This marks Dep. Houston’s third consecutive year as the top arresting officer, with 35 impaired drivers removed from Laurel County roads over the last year.
Sheriff John Root expressed pride in Dep. Houston’s efforts and noted that the sheriff’s office is committed to keeping impaired drivers off local roads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.