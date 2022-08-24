The beginning of school brings out students from the middle of town to the most isolated areas of the county each August.
And the large yellow buses must travel into the most remote of those areas in order to pick up and deliver students safely to their homes.
Often those buses must maneuver in small tight spaces to proceed with their routes. But property owners must sign easements to allow the county to install and maintain turnaround spots for buses. The turnarounds are very specific in width and length and are strategically placed to allow maximum area for the large vehicles that transport the county’s youth to and from school during each academic year.
On Thursday morning, the Laurel County Fiscal Court added to their list of maintenance areas by adding two bus turnarounds to their list.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield asked for approval of one turnaround in Magisterial District 6 on Rally Road and for another turnaround on Clearview Court in District 5. The five magistrates in attendance (District 6 Magistrate Richard Bales was not present) unanimously approved the action.
Also approved were some monthly claims for payment and an amendment to a budget item regarding storage fees for the Clerk’s office in the amount of $100,000.
The Laurel County Fiscal Court meets for its regular monthly meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month (November excepted for Thanksgiving holiday) at 9:30 a.m. in the Third Floor Conference Room of the Laurel County Courthouse.
