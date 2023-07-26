As news of the untimely death of a Laurel County youth on Tuesday spread through the community, the Laurel County School District issued a statement Wednesday morning:
"We are deeply saddened to report the death of Laurel County student Malachi Moses.
"The Laurel County School family mourns this tragic loss. Members of our Crisis Response Team are available to meet with students and will be available to students in the weeks ahead.
We send our heartfelt condolences to Malachi's family and friends. We will remember Malachi for his wonderful sense of humor and kind personality.
Please remember Malachi's family and the staff and students at South Laurel Middle School in your thoughts and prayers.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time."
Moses died Tuesday afternoon from injuries sustained with the apparent discharge of a firearm. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation.
