Gearing the educational process toward students is a primary goal of the Laurel County Public School District and the proof is apparent by the most recent award to Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett.
Bennett and Jeff Saylor from Estill County Schools are the first recipients of the Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative (SESC) through Eastern Kentucky University’s “Experience Excellence” Superintendent of the Year award.
Bennett said he was honored with the recognition and credited the school staff for their dedication to the students.
“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by EKU and the SESC Co-Op for this wonderful inaugural Experience Excellence Superintendent of the Year Award,” he said. “This recognition reflects the tremendous teamwork of our outstanding school and district staff and their commitment to excellence in working with our students.”
Continuing a commitment to education throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky and building on a rich, foundational history of preparing teachers and educational leaders, Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) is proud to announce the inaugural recipients of the “Experience Excellence” Superintendents of the Year.
This SESC partnership demonstrates EKU’s ongoing relationship with the state’s educational cooperatives, further defining a shared mission to transform the Commonwealth through educational practice, investment and leadership.
In this inaugural year, the EKU “Experience Excellence” Superintendent of the Year award employed a competitive process to identify Kentucky public school district superintendents with particularly notable talent and vision in instructional leadership, communication, professionalism and community involvement. Award recipients demonstrate through their practices and daily leadership the advancement of student success. They incorporate innovative thinking and bold action into their vision, and their transformational leadership style embraces guiding values of inclusion and trust.
Bennett and Saylor were recognized on Feb. 9, 2023, at the SESC Board of Directors meeting.
Additionally, a single, one-time $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an EKU-bound high school senior in each of their districts.
Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) is a student-centered, comprehensive regional university dedicated to high-quality instruction, service and scholarship serving approximately 14,000 students.
