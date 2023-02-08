Laurel County Sheriff John Root proudly announces the graduation of Deputy Joshua Velasco from the Department of Criminal Justice Training — Police Academy Class #534 on Thursday, January 26th, 2023.
The graduation was held at First Baptist Church, Richmond, Kentucky. Richmond is the home of the DOCJT Academy. The sheriff’s office command staff attending the commencement program included Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Major Robbie Grimes, and Capt. Richard Dalrymple.
The DOCJT provides entry-level and advanced individual training for approximately 9000 law enforcement personnel annually. The 20-week, 800-hour law enforcement basic training course is mandatory for all Kentucky law enforcement officers who are required to comply with police officers professional standards act of 1998. DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, Sheriff’s deputies, University police, and airport police throughout the state. The graduating officers represent the successful completion of a highly structured, comprehensive curriculum. Major training areas included: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes, and tactical responses to crisis situations. As a result, each officer is better prepared to meet the ever-increasing demands placed on today’s law enforcement officers.
At the graduation, Dep. Velasco received special recognition earning “The Coordinator’s Award,” and a “Physical Fitness Excellence Award.”
Dep. Velasco has prior service with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office as a court security officer serving since 2021 and resides in Laurel County. He is married to Camille Velasco with three children — Mia, Jackson, and Eli. He is a 2013 graduate of North Laurel High School and enjoys his family, hunting, and fishing.
