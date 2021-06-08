5-year-old Kaden visited with Laurel County Sheriff John Root and posed in his police officer outfit with the sheriff at the office on Tuesday.
Sheriff Root said he appreciates opportunities like this to interact with our young people.
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 8, 2021 @ 11:49 pm
Kenneth Gill, age 65, husband of 47 years of Marsha Gill of Lily, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his residence. He was the father of Kenneth E. Gill, Jr., of Hamilton, Ohio and Jessica Bowman and husband Terry of London, Kentucky; the brother of Vic Gill …
