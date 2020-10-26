lawson

Peggy Lawson donated a number of stuffed animals to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office last week. The donation was given to the department to carry in their patrol cars. These stuffed animals will be given out regularly to comfort children that are involved in car accidents, domestic disturbances and traumatic situations. | Photo contributed

