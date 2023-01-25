Renovations to some of the University of Louisville’s student apartments proved to be a huge helping hand to eastern Kentucky flood victims.
On Tuesday morning, a semi-truck load of furniture from the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) arrived at the Laurel County African-American Heritage Center (LCAAHC), to be distributed to flood victims of the July 2022 storms.
Wayne Riley, executive director of the LCAAHC, said the purpose was to assist those families who are still needing items despite the devastation that many faced from the summer floods.
“A lot of people didn’t get all the help they needed from FEMA,” he said. “People are moving back into their houses but this donation will help them get their bathrooms and kitchens back together.”
Riley made several trips to the devastated areas in the days and months following the flooding. He said the needs of the affected people continue, even seven months later.
“We’re going to take a box truck and a trailer with the furniture to Breathitt County,” he said. “Those people still need help. There’s still a lot of cleaning to be done too.”
Riley said he was honored to partner with CAP to assist the flood victims as they continue their recovery.
So were Jackie and Donna Roark from Knott County.
The Roarks came to London to collect items for their store in Littcarr. They have opened a shelter to assist flood victims and were very appreciative of the items collected to be distributed to Knott County residents.
“So many of them are still struggling,” Donna said. “The county isn’t able to help them much and this is a blessing.”
Work release inmates from the Laurel County Correctional Center came to assist with unloading the chests, bathroom vanities, sinks and other items sent from the Louisville university.
Tina Bryson, Assistant Director of Communications for CAP, said the donations were a huge step forward for many of the families affected by the floods.
Christian Appalachian Project’s mission is: Building Hope, Transforming Lives, and Sharing Christ’s Love Through Service in Appalachia. They provide basic needs and services for children, families and seniors living in poverty in the Appalachian region, which is often cited as one of the poorest regions in the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.