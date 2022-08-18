This year, we will have a “Laurel County’s Choice” winner in each division, including Teen and Miss. The winner will be the contestant with the highest amount of votes in each of the categories listed below. Contest winners are determined by public voting. You can vote for your favorite contestant below using your credit card or PayPal account.
$1 = 1 vote* and you can vote as many times as you like or you can enter the full amount of votes you wish to cast at one time. The one contestant from each division with the most votes will be named as ”Laurel County’s Choice” winners. Proceeds benefit the Miss Laurel County Homecoming Pageant which is part of the Laurel County Homecoming, a 501c3 non-profit organization.
How To Vote:
Click on the yellow PAYPAL donate button on this page. It will bring up a screen for you to enter the DOLLAR AMOUNT ($1 equals one vote) and the CONTESTANT NAME (in the section that says “NAME OF CONTESTANT”). YOU MUST put the name of the contestant for which you are voting in order for your vote to count.
Complete your credit card information or log onto your PayPal account to finish the transaction. Be sure to add the contestant’s name to the box that says “NAME OF CONTESTANT” before you confirm your donation to ensure your vote counts toward the contestant you have selected. You should receive an email receipt of your vote from PayPal and all votes will remain completely confidential.
Please contact chelsea@laurelcountyhomecoming.com if you experience any technical issues with this site.
