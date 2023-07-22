Familiarizing community leaders with the resources they need to continue the growth of their communities is the goal behind Leadership Tri-County.
The organization is now recruiting members for their 2024 class, which begins meeting in September. The deadline to apply is July 31.
Leadership Tri-County is a nine-month program that helps individuals develop leadership skills to become leaders in their community.
Those can be defined as:
• Increased knowledge of their community
• Improved leadership skills
• Enhanced networking opportunities
• Greater civic engagement
Leadership Tri-County was established in 1989 in the tradition of Leadership Kentucky. The program provides history, culture, economy and challenges in the Tri-County through various targeted areas such as government, legislative, health, media, law and judicial, tourism and education. The program provides hands-on activities, guest speakers, tours of facilities related to the areas covered.
Employers benefit from the program with employees that are more knowledgeable about the needs of their communities and the resources available.
The cost is $300. Applications can be completed online by visiting the Leadership Tri-County website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.