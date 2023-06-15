The sun shone brightly on Saturday morning, creating an even more positive setting for the dedication of the Scott Rose Foundation playground.
Nestled inside the London Laurel County Wellness Park, the specialized playground offers equipment to accommodate those with mobility, sensory, mental and physical limitations to an all-inclusive facility to enhance developmental growth.
Even more fitting is that the playground and the park itself is located on the property where Jim and Judy Rose operated Interstate Coal.
Lawrence Kuhl, treasurer of the Scott Rose Foundation, spearheaded the efforts to establish two all-accessible playgrounds. One was completed in 2021 at Levi Jackson Park. The final act of the Foundation was the project at the Wellness Park. He approached the London Tourism Commission with the idea to assist in the funding of the two parks.
Kuhl coordinated the dedication ceremony and introduced guest speakers as well as giving a brief overview of the Scott Rose Foundation, the Rose family and Interstate Coal Company.
Judy Rose addressed the crowd, thanking the Scott Rose Foundation members for their dedication to the Foundation and to the community for allowing the special park to be constructed in her son’s honor.
“I have not one word prepared but I hope you know what’s in my heart,” Rose said. “I wish I could go through here and give everyone a hug and thank you for all you’ve done over the years. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for your dedication and your love for London and Laurel County and the children that we’ve been able to help over the years.”
She added that the Foundation checked applications to ensure that the applicants qualified for the programs for assistance. But her main focus was gratitude for the efforts of the Foundation and local leaders in establishing the park in her son’s honor.
The sole daughter of the Rose family, Sonya, referenced the progressiveness of the community, citing it as an example of how small cities can continue to grow and prosper.
“I call London my home, even though I live in South Carolina now. I tell everyone who will listen about London. Our small communities are struggling and London is not,” she said. “I tell everyone if they want to see the text book way communities can be run and develop, jump in your car and spend a weekend in London, Kentucky. It just takes someone with an idea and enthusiasm — and I think Lawrence (Kuhl) is the greatest at that. It’s an honor to for me to come home and see all that you’ve done and I just hope and pray that you will continue to do that. “
Jamie Rose also addressed those in attendance, stating that the leaders, volunteers and community service is the key to growth and success. He also praised Kuhl for his example of public service for coordinating the events that marked the Scott Rose Foundation.
“Community service is what makes things happen and Lawrence Kuhl is the best example I can think of,” he said. “He gets an idea and he runs it to the end and makes it happen.”
“I’m so happy that we have this playground and musical park and I hope it’s a sanctuary for all the kids, those who have physical challenges and those who don’t so they can come and play, learn, grow and experience life,” he continued.
Rodney Kuhl was a close friend with Scott Rose and couldn’t hold back his emotions at the loss of his friend.
“Scott and I met in ‘77 in church and we hit it off. Scott was two years older than me and had this little teenager hanging around with him,” Rodney Kuhl said. “Scott and I had a close relationship and what that did for me was I had another brother — and another brother and I have a sister I never had. And I had another set of parents to give me advice.”
Kuhl said the tragedy of Scott’s life was the reason for Saturday’s celebration.
“I believe if he was here physically we’d still have this,” he said.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield commended the cooperation of the city and county governments for the Wellness Park, especially the specialized playground. Westerfield said the project was the effort of the city and county governments working together to better the community and its residents.
“Pick up this ball and run with it, as Lawrence and the board has done for the last 40 years,” Westerfield said.
Kip Jervis spoke for the London City Council in the absence of Mayor Randall Weddle. Jervis was a friend of Rose’s and paid tribute to him.
“People talk about leaving a legacy. When you’re 18 and 19 years old and out running around you don’t think about a legacy. Scott Rose’s name is mentioned two or three times a day by someone in this community,” Jervis said. “He was a larger than life guy. It’s the way he treated everybody. That’s his legacy. His name lives on for the kids in this community.”
London Tourism Chair Starr Handy said the playground idea was presented by Lawrence Kuhl and received approval from the tourism board.
“We’ve had calls from people around the region wanting to know when this would be finished,” he said. “So this is not only for London, it’s for the entire region. And we have another one at Levi Jackson Park.”
The project was launched under the previous city leadership with Troy Rudder as Mayor and Rick Cochrane, Safety and Risk Management Officer for the City of London. Kuhl recognized both for their roles in overseeing the project
Will Clem, representing Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, said the park was an example of the Beshear Administration.
“Today is a day to celebrate inclusion and accessibility, reaffirming what the Governor believes,” Clem said. “Kentucky has a place for everyone. Nobody gets left behind. As a parent and now a grandparent, I want my kids and grandkids to feel included, to know that Kentucky wants them here.”
Clem added that Beshear recommended the park project receive $100,000 to assist in the establishment of the all-inclusive park.
Jim Rose and Judy Rose established Interstate Coal Company, employing hundreds in their banks and coal companies — which enhanced the economy of the entire region.
Scott Rose died in a car accident on July 4, 1983. The following year his parents, the late Jim and Judy Rose, established the Scott Rose Foundation to assist children with disabilities. The Scott Rose Foundation hosted softball tournaments, golf scrambles and other events as fundraising efforts and assisted children with special needs across the community. Due to many of the board members now residing out of town, the Foundation will dissolve on June 30.
