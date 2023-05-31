The summer weather arrived just on cue for the opening of several attractions at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park.
A dip in the cool inviting waters of the pool is the perfect way to ring in the summer season, with schools dismissed for summer vacation last week and temperatures expected to be in the 80s this week.
The pool has undergone extensive repairs and improvements over the past year and officials with the City Tourism Parks say this year is expected to bring even more people to the campgrounds, pool and other attractions. The pool is open from 12 noon to 8 p.m. daily. Adult prices are $8 per person, with children’s admission being $6 per child.
Treetop Adventures is also open, as of Memorial Day, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Last ticket sales are at 4 p.m. that day. Cost is $20 per person.
McHargue’s Mill and the Mountain Life Museum are now open. The mill is free to tour, while the museum is $5 per person.
This scenic park also includes trails in the wooded areas, some of which are along the Boone’s Trace and Sheltowee Trails marked by pioneer Daniel Boone during his exploration of the area in the 1770s.
Shelter houses and picnic tables throughout the park area offer a meeting place for small or large crowds, offset by the Amphitheater area which hosts events throughout the summer.
