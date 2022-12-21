Created during the pandemic of 2020, Lights Around London evolved to allow an alternative to the traditional Christmas celebrations that were restricted to small group gatherings.
Sponsored by the City of London Tourism, the elaborately decorated houses in the Laurel community competed for prizes with proceeds donated to the Shop with a Cop program.
Now in its third year, Lights Around London invites residents to tour various parts of the county and gives them opportunity to cast their votes for the People’s Choice prize at $1 per vote.
London Tourism Director Chris Robinson said this year has 62 participants ranging from downtown London to Bush, Campground, Colony, Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Keavy and Sublimity/South Laurel area. Maps of the various spots can be downloaded and/or printed by visiting the City of London’s Facebook or web page.
This is the final weekend for spectators to enjoy the Winter WonderCamp at Feltner 4-H Camp off KY 229, as it will close before Christmas.
The Lights Around London driving tour will continue through Dec. 31, except for the Winter WonderCamp.
