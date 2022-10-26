The self-guided Christmas Light driving tour has been a big hit with both participants and visitors.
It has been great fun to see the creativity and community that an event such as this can create.
Thousands of people visited the website to download the route information, and based on traffic around the participating homes, a big percentage of those enjoyed the tour. Additionally, the event has helped raise over $12,775 for Shop with a Cop. Thanks for helping to make that happen.
We are preparing for the 2022 edition of Lights Around London.
Registration is now open at the link below. If you know someone interested, please pass this information along to them.
Registration ends November 16.
The entry fee is the same as 2021: $25 for homeowners and $50 for businesses. All proceeds will go directly to Shop with a Cop.
Yard signs will not be available for pickup until the week of Thanksgiving.
Lights Around London 2022 will be December 3-31.
To register, visit the link at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfQOY-rXwva0DlgLb6iDEVtekcPtItYGnRLr-v7e_H2d60jKQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
