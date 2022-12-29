The Lights Around London driving tour ends this weekend with individuals casting their votes for the People’s Choice award.
The tour reaches every corner of the county, including downtown businesses and residences. The J.M. Feltner 4-H Camp’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ closed last weekend but other homes and businesses still have their Christmas lights displays.
Sites listed for businesses include Krystal restaurant on KY 192, Larkey’s HVAC on Mill Street, Village Heights on Mill Street, Forcht Broadcasting on Tobacco Road, Wildcat Harley Davidson on Hal Rogers Parkway, Laurel County Public Library in College Park off KY 192-Bypass, Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital on South Main Street, Monticello Bank on West 5th Street in Madison Square complex, McHargue’s Mill in Levi Jackson Park, Patton Insurance on Fourth Street, Cumberland Valley National Bank on Main Street and Laurel County Extension Office on County Extension Road behind Big Lots or off Dixie Street. Of course, Town Center Park is adorned with the musical illuminated Christmas tree and decorations to highlight the holiday season.
Residences in the Bush area stretch from three residences Beechwood Drive and three homes along East Laurel Road. Campground offers a residence on Barbourville Road, River Oaks Circle, Parks Subdivision and Laurel River Church Road.
In the Cold Hill area, residences are located on Drake Lane, O’Johnson Road, Sara Lane, Afton Lane, Mallard Drive in Mallard Point, Parker Road and Sweetbriar Circle.
The Colony area has two residences, one on Mitchell Creek Road and the other in Shadowbrook Estates off Mitchell Creek Road.
Downtown has numerous sites for viewing. Those include Circle Drive, West 16th Street, North Long Street, West Maple Avenue, Green Street, two on O H Black Lane, College Street, Rose Street, Shady Lane, Tobie Lane, and three on East Fifth Street.
East Bernstadt has two residences on Dean Hundley Road and one on Cliff’s Edge Subdivision.
The Keavy area has four contestants — Level Green Road, two on Laurel Lake Road North, and one in Sunshine Hills West.
The southern part of the county offers homes stretching from Sublimity to Lily. Those include residences on Sublimity School Road, Middleground Way, Clay Lucas Drive, Laurel Springs Drive, and Foley Road. Another residence is located on Grace Loop in Lily.
The People’s Choice Award is given to the residence receiving the most votes. Votes are $1 each and must be designated with the number of the entry, which is posted on the lawn of residences and businesses. All proceeds are donated to the Shop With a Cop program.
Votes can be cast by Venmo (@ShopCopLondonKY), through Cash App ($ShopCopLondonKY) or in person at the London Laurel Visitors Center off KY 80 behind McDonalds. Visit Lights Around London’s Facebook page for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.