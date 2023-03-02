The Laurel County Lincoln Dinner will be held on March 21 at Heart of Grace Farm, 2216 Old Whitley Road in London, from 6-8 p.m.
Tickets will be on sale this week and are $45 per person or $350 for an 8-person table.
If you would like to reserve your tickets now, contact Daniel Carmack to add your name to the list and pay at the door. Payments can also be made online.
All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Republican Party of Laurel County. A silent auction to benefit the Laurel County Womens’ Republican Club will be held. Contact Kay Hensley if you are interested in donating an item for the silent auction.
