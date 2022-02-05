HARROGATE, TN — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced over 500 undergraduate students were placed on the Dean's List for the fall semester of 2021. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The following students were honored:
Paige Brooks, of Bimble, Kentucky (40915)
Kelley Hill, of London, Kentucky (40744)
Seth Kirby, of Corbin, Kentucky (40701)
Andrew McDaniel, of Corbin, Kentucky (40701)
Jerilyn Payne, of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
Lucy Sadler, of Corbin, Kentucky (40701)
Haley Smith, of London, Kentucky (40741)
Peyton Stevens, of Manchester, Kentucky (40962)
Mallory Teeter, of London, Kentucky (40741)
Tabitha Weddle, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky (40729)
Jenna Wilson, of Barbourville, Kentucky (40906)
