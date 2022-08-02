Whether you're a "Night Owl" or you just like "Reminiscing," a "Cool Change" is coming to London this Friday evening.
The August segment of the Summer Concert Series at Town Center Park will kick off with London natives, Ethan and Andrew Worley, taking the stage at 7 p.m. The Worley brothers have previously performed as Frontier, later changing their name to West Wind Drive. As the group dissembled to pursue career interests, the two singer/songwriting brothers from London are now performing simply as "The Worley Brothers."
Beginning their performing career with popular songs and blending in a mixture of their own compositions, the two brothers and cousin Caleb Caudill began performing when they were still in high school. Now with the three spreading their wings to their own careers after college graduation, the Worley Bros. are performing as a duo.
At 8:30 p.m., the Little River Band will take the stage, bringing back some of their top hits from the 1970s and 1980s. With "Reminiscing" receiving an estimated 5 million plays on American radio, the group was recognized as having Top 10 hits for six consecutive years.
As band members have come and gone since LRB launched their career, current lead singer and bass player Wayne Nelson celebrates 42 years with the band this year - the longest standing member of the group.
Even now, LRB continues to release recordings. In 2014, the "Cuts Like a Diamond" album produced hits of "What If You're Wrong," "Forever You, Forever Me" and "You Dream, I'll Drive" which achieved the #1 and #3 in the Top 10, respectively. Two years later, they released "The Hits....Revisited" with nine fan favorites and two new songs. In 2017, the release of "The Big Box" featured six CDs and a DVD with live footage of their 40th Anniversary Tour. Among those are favorites, "Lonesome Loser," "Help is on Its Way," "Lady," "The Other Guy," and "Take it Easy on Me."
Food and drink vendors will also be on hand to add to the festivities while both bands are expected to have merchandise for sale. As with all Town Center concerts, there is no admission fee.
