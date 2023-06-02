Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. recently honored the following local agents for their outstanding real estate performance in 2022.
The following agents were recognized for their sales achievements in 2022, based on gross commission income or units closed.
For Weichert, Realtors — Ford Brothers in London:
• Marcella Walker — President’s Club (Gold)
• April Wilson — President’s Club (Gold)
• Ryan Reed — President’s Club (Gold)
• Judy Faulconer — Ambassador Club
• Sue Thompson — Ambassador Club
• Sherman Clark — Ambassador Club
• Scott Griffie Gri — Ambassador Club
• Rufus Fields — Executive Club
• Gloria Scott — Executive Club
• Jill Sizemore — Executive Club
• Janna Onkst Phelps — Sales Achievement
• Geral Wells — Sales Achievement
• Ashley Bledsoe — Sales Achievement
• Eugene McCowan — Sales Achievement
“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to offer exceptional service to their clients.”
Weichert, Realtors — Ford Brothers is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. For more information, please contact Matt Ford at (606) 878-7112 or matt@fordbrothersinc.com.
