Phoebe White, America’s 13-year old yodeling cowgirl from Laurel County, is set to perform during the Master Musicians Festival’s Young Songwriters Panel at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, on the Horse Soldier Stage in Somerset.
Phoebe is in the midst of a whirlwind year for a 13-year-old, which has seen the young Western-influenced songstress grace many different performance stages, winning numerous talent competitions, along with receiving critical acclaim and industry recognition for her 10-song debut album UnXpected, out now by PoetMan Records, and The Orchard [orcd.co/unxpected]. The album recently broke into the Top 10 of Western Way Magazine’s Cowboy/Western Albums Charts, along with her song “BooHoo Blues” that also made the Top 10 of most played songs by Western Music DJs.
Phoebe also has an upcoming installation of a special one-year honorary exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Renfro Valley to commemorate her sudden rising stardom. The exhibit will be unveiled in a free public event on Saturday, August 12, at 12 noon with Phoebe on-hand to speak and sing some songs.
Phoebe’s unique yodeling skills and vocal gymnastics have also landed her various TV and media appearances, including WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, where she first performed with Riders In The Sky and has been a WoodSongs Kid favorite since 2018. Plus, the Emmy-award-winning show Teen Kid News, WLEX-TV’s “Best of the Bluegrass,” WDKY-TV’s “Spirit of the Bluegrass,” NPR’s “All Things Considered,” and has been featured in Wide Open Country, Guitar Girl Magazine, Cross Country USA Magazine, and Kentucky Country Music.
