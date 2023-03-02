Scott E. Collins, Esq., founder, and owner of Elder Law Guidance in Richmond, has been selected to the 2023 Kentucky Rising Stars list for his third consecutive year. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of Kentucky lawyers are selected by Super Lawyers to receive this honor. The firm was also named again for 2022 in Law Firm 500 for Fastest Growing Law Firms nationwide.
“Our No. 1 goal and what we take great pride in as a firm is to protect families from the loss of everything they own to the extreme cost of long-term healthcare,” Collins said. “Earning these honors for the second and third year in a row gives our team even more satisfaction in the important work we’re doing for our fellow Kentuckians.”
The annual Rising Stars list rates attorneys statewide from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
Collins is a VA-accredited attorney who focuses exclusively on elder law, serving clients throughout Central and Southeastern Kentucky.
A native of Middlesboro, Kentucky, he is a U.S. Army veteran. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Abilene Christian University, including his Master of Divinity. He served as a minister at churches nationwide where he discovered the pressing needs of his parishioners regarding end-of-life care wishes and estate planning issues. This spurred his interest in pursuing his legal career to help those in need.
Collins obtained his Juris Doctor from Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 2014. He opened Elder Law Guidance the following year. In 2021 it was named a Law Firm 500 Honoree in the Fastest Growing Law Firms list nationwide.
Collins is a member of ElderCounsel, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, the Madison County Estate Planning Advisory Counsel and WealthCounsel. He serves on the board of the Council for Elder Maltreatment Prevention, Inc., and has served as Chair and Vice Chair of the Kentucky Bar Association’s Elder Law Division and as Chair for the Kentucky Bar Association’s Small Law Firm Division. He is a member of the Kentucky Trust for Historic Preservation for Mount Pleasant and the Mount Pleasant Restoration Project Team.
Elder Law Guidance focuses exclusively on elder law. Practice areas include Medicaid and Medicare planning, veterans’ benefits, estate planning, probate, special needs planning, and guardianship/conservatorship. Visit www.ElderLawGuidance.com or call (859) 208-2925.
