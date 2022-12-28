A 13-year-old London native was recently honored for her work as a performer.
Phoebe White won the Janet McBride Best-of-the-Best Yodeling Award at the International Western Music Association (IWMA) Annual Awards Show was held November 12, at the Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town in New Mexico.
A self-taught yodeler with an extensive range, White has performed with Grammy award winners Riders in the Sky and Suzy Bogguss, and shared the stage with Michael Johnathon, David McLean, The Farm Hands, members of Chicago, The Doobie Brothers, New Grass Revival, The McLain Family Band, and more.
So far, she’s won 24 talent contests and been a finalist in eight more.
The IWMA Awards of Excellence are an opportunity for the Association to recognize those members who have shown the greatest competence in recordings or concerts and in taking the genre of Western Music and Poetry to the world.
IWMA and its chapters foster the professional growth of individual performing members. An open membership policy encourages Western Music and Cowboy Poetry performers and fans to join and participate in the organization. The IWMA publishes The Western Way, the only professional magazine dedicated to the promotion of Western Music and Cowboy Poetry. The IWMA website (iwesternmusic.org) provides a central focus for Western Music and Cowboy Poetry performers and links to their individual websites. The IWMA Youth Chapter was established to acquaint students with the musical heritage of the American West, from traditional trail songs, through the era of the movie cowboy, to contemporary western songwriting.
IWMA’s mission is to promote the culture and history of the American West through music, poetry and literature. Members can be found in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, Switzerland, and Spain. IWMA was founded in 1989 and maintains its offices in Coppell, Texas.
Learn more about White at SingPhoebeSing.com.
