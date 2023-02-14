When Mya Abner was born in April 2018, doctors told her parents that they detected a heart murmur. While many babies are born with the condition and it resolves within weeks, the family was referred to a cardiologist at the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital just in case.
That’s where, according to Mya’s mother Allie Miller-Abner, the baby was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD).
“It’s a very common defect,” Allie said. “We had regular checkups scheduled. She was growing and hitting all her milestones. Everything was fine, until it wasn’t anymore.”
Toward the end of September 2020, Allie noticed that Mya was sleeping through most of the day.
“It soon turned into her sleeping way more than she was awake,” Allie recalled. “I remember just looking over on the couch while she was sleeping and something inside me saw her differently, and I knew something wasn’t right.”
Allie immediately made an appointment for Mya but her regular provider wasn’t available that same day. That led to a moved-up cardiologist appointment and a new diagnosis of the more rare double chambered right ventricle (DCRV) defect that would require open heart surgery to repair.
Since that October 14, 2020, surgery, Mya has been diagnosed with myocarditis and a mildly obstructed subaortic membrane. She is scheduled for more imaging in April and faces an uncertain future.
Mya’s condition has prompted Allie to spread awareness of congenital heart defects (CHD) and February 14 as CHD Awareness Day.
According to Mended Hearts, a national organization aimed as supporting awareness and treatment, CHD is the most common birth defect in the United States — affecting about one in every 110 babies board each year. One in four of those children require medical intervention to survive.
“It could be you, your children, grandchildren, niece or nephew,” Allie said. “You never know when CHD will sneak into your life.”
The mother of five recommends learning more through nonprofit organizations like Mended Hearts (mendedhearts.org) or Kerrington’s Heart (kerringtonsheart.org), which is affiliated with UK Children’s Hospital and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
