Donors looking to make positive change in 2023 have the perfect opportunity to make an impact by saving lives at an upcoming Kentucky Blood Center drive on February 3.
The need for blood is ever constant and every day. When something unexpected happens that requires blood – whether it’s a trauma, a disease, a premature birth and so much more – blood must be readily available to save a local patient’s life.
Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky. Approximately 400 donors are needed daily to maintain a healthy blood supply, but KBC has been experiencing consistent urgent-to-critical levels because of winter illness and the holidays that has affected donor turnout.
All donors who give blood at Buffalo Wings & Rings London, 201 Faith Assembly Church Road, where the KBC Bloodmobile will be parked from 2-6 p.m. on February 3, will receive a “blood donors are just a lil’ cooler” long-sleeve shirt.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
