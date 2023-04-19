Laurel County native William “Bill” Robinson will present a recital of organ and piano music this Friday, April 21 at 7 pm at First Presbyterian Church in London.
Robinson is welcomed back by the congregation where he first attended with his family as he began his music studies.
He has completed his undergraduate degree at Eastern Kentucky University and plans to continue working toward a Masters degree at the University of Kentucky in organ performance with an emphasis in choral conducting. He is currently acting music director at St. Mark Catholic Church in Richmond, KY, and a collaborative pianist for Eastern Kentucky University. Robinson is the head organist for the Catholic Diocese of Lexington’s yearly priest retreats and convocations at St. Meinrad Archabbey in Indiana.
Robinson will include some of the music in this April 21 recital that he will be performing this June in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The musical presentation is to raise awareness and encourage world peace through music and fellowship.
You are cordially invited to attend and hear Mr. Robinson Friday evening at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church of London, 123 Keavy Road (Hwy. 363 off KY 192).
