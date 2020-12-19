BEREA — More than 509 Berea College students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Mary Covell of London, KY (40741)
Iain Feeney of Lexington, KY (40513)
Saralisa Jackson of London, KY (40744)
Jaden Johnson of London, KY (40741)
Amanda Barton of Woodbine, KY (40771)
Holly Hudson of Corbin, KY (40701)
Kimberly Root of Corbin, KY (40701)
