CAMPBELLSVILLE — The academic honors' Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following students have been named to Campbellsville University's Dean's List for Fall 2021:
Jakob Begley of Manchester, KY
Seth Bohl of Heidrick, KY
Holly Evans of Cannon, KY
Colby Joseph of London, KY
Trey Kissel of London, KY
Madison Sheppard of London, KY
Janna Smith of Cannon, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.