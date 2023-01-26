School news

The academic honors dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.

• Quinn Arnold of Lexington, KY 40513

• Trey Kissel of London, KY 40741

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university that offers over 100 programs including doctoral, master, bachelor, associate and certificate programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.

