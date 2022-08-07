CAMPBELLSVILLE — The academic honors Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Local students who have been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List at Campbellsville University are:
• Colby Joseph of London, KY.
• Trey Kissel of London, KY.
