The Weichert affiliated office in London has recently added the following individuals to their team.
- Kevin Broughton,
- Jason Rains,
- Tiffany King, and
- Elaine Parrott.
The new agents join a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at Weichert, Realtors — Ford Brothers, located at 64 Keavy Road Suite 1 in London. For more information, please contact Matt Ford at (606) 878-7112 or matt@fordbrothersinc.com.
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. is a top real estate franchisor established in 2001 by Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, which has been in operation since 1969. The company provides a clearly defined business model for operating, managing and marketing a real estate brokerage, along with industry-leading technology, marketing tools and coaching. Its first affiliate opened in 2002, and the franchise network has since grown to over 370 offices, serving markets in over 40 states. The company has been named one of the top traditional residential real estate franchises by Entrepreneur magazine for 19 straight years and identified by Franchise Business Review as a top franchise for owner satisfaction eight years in a row. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit WeichertFranchise.com.
Each Weichert franchised office is independently owned and operated.
