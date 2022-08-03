The term “Kentucky Strong” evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic — a term to depict how residents of the Commonwealth could pull together during crisis situations.
In December, the tornadoes that ravaged western Kentucky revived the slogan in the midst of that destruction.
For the second time in eight months, “Kentucky Strong” is again being used to encourage residents of the Commonwealth to stand together and help victims of flash flooding that destroyed homes and took lives in the far eastern section of the state.
London and Laurel County is showing their True Blue colors in the midst of the disaster with numerous first responders participating in rescue and relief expeditions. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad and Laurel Sheriff’s Office and other volunteers have assisted with the rescue and recovery efforts.
Others are demonstrating their dedication by collecting items to assist those disposed from their homes or dealing with cleaning their property from the flooding.
On Monday, Kroger and UPS announced a partnership to collect items to assist those in need.
The London KY 192 Kroger store is one of 10 across the state that has set up a donation bin. The items acceptable for donation are very specific — cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items including baby wipes — are all that will be taken in the UPS pickup, according to the press release.
On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
“UPS is committed to delivering what matters, including helping those in need. We’ve begun an employee donation drive collect relief supplies and want to offer the public the same opportunity to contribute,” UPS Airlines President Jim Joseph said.
“At Kroger, our purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit. We’re committed to helping our eastern Kentucky neighbors as the begin to look forward and rebuild,” said Ann Reed, Division President for Kroger.
In addition to the donation drive, both The Kroger Foundation and The UPS Foundation will make $25,000 grants to Volunteers for America, designated for flood relief, for a total of $50,000.
Kroger is also collecting monetary donations to assist the Red Cross Eastern Kentucky chapter. Donations can be made by ‘rounding up’ their purchase price to the next dollar amount.
On Tuesday, Laurel Jailer Jamie Mosley and volunteers traveled to eastern sections of the state to deliver 5,000 containers of water as well as hundreds of the Jailbreaker chips.
Mosley, a native of McCreary County, said his heart was wrenched by the disaster and planned the trip to counties affected by the flooding to deliver the supplies.
“It’s worth every dollar and every minute,” Mosley said.
