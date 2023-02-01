London again will offer an educational and informative facility only seen in larger cities.
Set for an opening in July, the interactive London Children’s Museum will be located in the Center Target Shoppes (100 Bacho Way, across from Walmart).
James and Maryanne Hendrix initiated the children’s museum project stemming from personal experience with their own children.
“We have four kids of our own and we were always looking for something fun and educational for them and we had to go to Knoxville or Lexington,” James said. “Then we said, ‘Wow, we want this for our kids.’”
Thus, the dream was born and the Hendrixes pitched their idea for friends who immediately became excited for the opportunity of a children’s museum in the London area.
“This area has needed something like this,” James continued. “The kids will have an opportunity to have hands on experiences and be able to explore the entire museum.
He said the 5,279 square foot space will host different sections that will focus on STEM, arts and crafts, science, music and other activities to enhance the learning process. Also featured will be intentional pretend play, sensory play, a planetarium, and a classroom area for parties, classes and field trips.
“We wanted to think of this as a business but to create a destination, to make people want to come to London. This will have an impact on the restaurants and hotels,” James continued. “We’ve looked at cities with similar demographics and a conservative number is 20,000 visitors in the first year. This will not only impact Laurel and Whitley counties, it can reach as far as Campbellsville, Richmond and Lexington. We have friends in Lexington that are excited and want to come to the museum.”
The children’s museum will also enhance traditional classroom learning by inspiring children to explore — which will offset their classroom learning abilities and opportunities. The activities offered will be adaptive for children from toddler to pre-teen ages.
“This will be huge for the local economy and small businesses in the area as well,” he added. “Kids love these museums.”
The proof is evident from their posting of the facility on a Facebook page.
“We had 1,300 followers the first day. That proves that people want this,” Hendrix said.
He credits his wife, Maryanne, as the creative aspect to the facility, stating that he had done “a lot of the background work” in establishing the museum.
The couple welcome sponsorship from local businesses and encourage anyone interested in doing so to contact them at info@londonchildrensmuseum.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.